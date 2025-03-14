Q1 Earnings Forecast for Sprinklr Issued By DA Davidson

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

CXM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,477,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 224.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

