Q1 Earnings Forecast for SentinelOne Issued By DA Davidson

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on S. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,659. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

