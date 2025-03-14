Q1 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Issued By Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $47.49 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 197.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

