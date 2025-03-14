Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 65.17% and a return on equity of 32.93%.

PXS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 11,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.

