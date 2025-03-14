Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $177.50 Million

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a total market cap of $400.06 million and $177.50 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pudgy Penguins alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Profile

Pudgy Penguins’ launch date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00650767 USD and is up 11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $160,430,911.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pudgy Penguins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pudgy Penguins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.