ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. 447,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 119,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short High Yield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,164 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 370,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

