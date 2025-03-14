Promising Value Stocks To Follow Today – March 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth, often judged using metrics like the price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks believe that the market has undervalued these companies, expecting their true value to eventually be recognized and reflected in the stock price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,966,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,277,930. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 227,696,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,797,891. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,310,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,075,211. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.37. 3,511,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.41. 7,194,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,428,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 102,588,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,421,393. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.37. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

