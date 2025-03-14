Promising Real Estate Stocks To Research – March 12th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the buying, managing, leasing, or development of properties. They offer investors exposure to the property market without the need to directly own or manage physical real estate, often reflecting the economic performance of the real estate sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,734,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $643.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. 24,013,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,280,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,964,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,970,977. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 92,656,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,141,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.28. 10,015,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,605,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

