Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, American Airlines Group, and IonQ are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to shares of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often represent firms that have surpassed the early growth stages of small companies yet still have significant growth potential compared to more established, larger corporations, offering a balance of risk and return for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 67,688,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,759,477. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72,041,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,159,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 26,502,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,081,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

