Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – March 11th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, and Ryman Hospitality Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries providing recreational facilities, entertainment, travel, and hospitality services. These stocks typically include businesses like casinos, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and amusement parks, and they tend to be sensitive to changes in consumer discretionary spending and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.22. 3,061,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,306. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 915,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,427. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 2,671,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. 545,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $124.12 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $152.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

RHP traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. 624,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

