Prometeus 1-Day Volume Reaches $712,933.46 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $120.69 million and approximately $712,933.46 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00007406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,420.63 or 1.00028603 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prom.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

