Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 145.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $133.18.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

