Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Anthony Glenning Acquires 50 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Glenning acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$219.58 ($138.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,979.00 ($6,905.03).
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Pro Medicus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.
Read More
