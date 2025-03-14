PreveCeutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV) Insider Michael Moeller Buys 650,000 Shares

PreveCeutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Moeller acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program for targeting cancer progression; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

