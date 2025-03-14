Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $78.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 151,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

