Postrock Partners LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

