Postrock Partners LLC Invests $584,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 111.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $590.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.44. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.