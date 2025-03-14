Postrock Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

