Postrock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,335 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

