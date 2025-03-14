Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.91. 674,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,429,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

PONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

