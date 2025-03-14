Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE PLYM opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $765.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
