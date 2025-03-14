PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%.

PLBY Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.32. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

