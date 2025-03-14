Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Lifted by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 5.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.39% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after purchasing an additional 282,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after buying an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,350 shares of company stock worth $11,116,670. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

