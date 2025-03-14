Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.53 and last traded at $50.51. 336,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,123,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPC. Santander began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $6.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

