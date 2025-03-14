Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,262 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $25.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

