Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PHAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

