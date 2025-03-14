PGGM Investments Sells 5,538 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 189.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after buying an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,129,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne
In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Teradyne Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
