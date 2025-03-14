PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,523.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

