PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $100,585,260.15. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 706,050 shares of company stock worth $61,972,667. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

