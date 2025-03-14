PGGM Investments Has $997,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after buying an additional 2,685,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $26,206,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

