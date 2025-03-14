PGGM Investments Has $7.44 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,391,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

