PGGM Investments Has $4.39 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $53.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

