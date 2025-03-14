PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $676,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

