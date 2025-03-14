PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2 %

ET stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

