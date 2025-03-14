PFG Advisors Purchases 4,725 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

