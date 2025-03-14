PFG Advisors Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $307.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.10. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

