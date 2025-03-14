PFG Advisors Purchases 25,805 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.16 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

