PFG Advisors Has $841,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,871,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 73,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.