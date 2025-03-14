PFG Advisors Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

IAK opened at $132.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $109.09 and a 52 week high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

