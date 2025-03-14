PFG Advisors Buys 2,005 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average of $196.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

