PFG Advisors Acquires 7,928 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 224,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

