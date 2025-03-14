PFG Advisors Acquires 7,928 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 224,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.