PFG Advisors Acquires 17,893 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.21% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

LGOV opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

