Peter James Ledig Sells 25,200 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total transaction of C$966,420.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.3 %

ALA opened at C$38.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$28.63 and a 12 month high of C$38.61.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.