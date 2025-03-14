Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 103,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,866. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

