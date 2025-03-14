Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Up 9.9 %

PHLT stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

