Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perenti Price Performance
Shares of Perenti stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Perenti has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
Perenti Company Profile
