Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Perenti Price Performance

Shares of Perenti stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Perenti has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Get Perenti alerts:

Perenti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.