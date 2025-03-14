PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.51 and last traded at $147.86. Approximately 2,308,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,266,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

