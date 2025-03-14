PeiPei (ETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.64 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83,314.59 or 1.00109122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,628.10 or 0.99284246 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH) launched on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,680,061,077,827 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 420,680,061,077,827.20393 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000002 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,139,829.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.