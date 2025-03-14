Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 810,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,789,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 265,937.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023,686 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $212,949,000 after buying an additional 8,020,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $202,546,000 after acquiring an additional 540,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,346,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,785,337 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,620,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

See Also

