PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

